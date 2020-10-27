GNIDA plans to set up four new industrial sectors

Greater noida: With the aim to promote industrial activities in the city, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has planned to set up four new industrial sectors and is working on developing basic amenities in the area.



The Authority is also working in creating employment opportunities for youths from around 114 villages based on their skills and education qualifications.

As per a senior GNIDA officer, the four new sectors include readymade garment/apparel sector, infrastructure/real estate sector, automobile sector and electronics sector.

"These sectors will not only provide space for new start-ups as well as other companies to set up their plants, but will also provide training and skill development for youth who belong to the region," said a senior officer.

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan on Monday held a meeting with officials from National Skill Development Council through video conferencing and discuss ways how proper skill development training can be provided to the local youth and any other person.

The CEO also took an inspection of the city to overview the arrangements which have been imposed to control air pollution.

During the inspection, the CEO found nine builder projects, one IT company and government run agency flouting pollution norms. The CEO imposed a fine worth total 97 lakh on the violators.