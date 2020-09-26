GNIDA plans to set up decentralised waste management system

Greater Noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is planning to form decentralised waste management system for proper disposal of solid waste in residential sectors of Greater Noida. Officials said that five clusters will be formed across all the sectors including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and others.



"Each cluster will comprise of eight to ten thousand of houses through which 15-20 tonnes of waste will be generated daily. For disposal of this waste properly, a material recovery facility (MRF) will be implemented. An EOI has been floated for this and 18 companies have shown interest. A final decision will be taken within next three days after proper inspection and analysis," said a senior officer.

The officer further said that thirty new modern public toilets will be made at different areas and sectors in the city which will include 11 pink toilets dedicated only for women and 19 public toilets