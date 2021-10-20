GNIDA plans to connect integrated industrial township with Jewar int'l airport and railway & metro corridors

Greater Noida: In a major infrastructural growth, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is planning to connect the integrated industrial township in Greater Noida with Noida International Airport at Jewar, railway and metro corridors. Along with this, the multi-modal transport hub, multi-modal logistics hub will also be connected with the Noida airport, said authority officials on Tuesday.



As per officials, three mega projects are being developed in Greater Noida along the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent national Gati Shakti event in Delhi appreciated the projects and directed to expedite the work. In order to form a better transportation link, the authority has sought to form connectivity of these three projects with Jewar airport, Aqua Line Metro corridor, dedicated freight corridor on the Indian Railways, and Bodaki transport hub.

"The authority will build roads on small stretches to provide better connectivity via eastern peripheral expressway, Yamuna Expressway and 130 meters road in Greater Noida. This will include Link Road and underpass at GT road and Dadri. Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGL) and will prepare the plan to form connectivity," a senior GNIDA officer said.

Over the development of the three key projects, Narendra Bhooshan, Chief Executive Officer

(CEO) of Greater Noida authority and IITGL said that the area in vicinity will wear wings of development in future along with creating job opportunities for lakhs of people. "As of now, five companies have bought nearly 200 acres of land in the integrated township and more companies are expected to come up in future," said Bhooshan.

"The authority has sent Detailed Project Report (DPR) of multimodal transport and logistic hub to the government for approval. Once

a final nod is given by the government the authority will open up tender for the project. We aim to make the transport and logistic hub operational in next three years which will cover overall growth of the area," added Bhooshan.

In August, 2016, the Uttar Pradesh government formed the industrial authority — IITGL — in Gautam Budh Nagar.

In 2017, the IITGL started allotting industrial plots in an integrated township spread over 747 acres.