GNIDA planning to set up 8 new industrial sectors

noida: In order to meet the increasing demand of land for setting up industries and attract more investments, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is planning to set up eight new industrial sectors. Officials said that about 900 hectares of land is being identified and purchased out of which half of the land has already been bought.



As per officials, the villages where the Authority will set up nine new industrial sectors include Pawwari, Imiliaka, Atai, Muradpur, Luxar, Dadupur, Ladpura, Khanpur, Sirsa, Vaidpura, Jaun Samana, Sunpura, Bhola Rawal, Dhummanikpur, Khedi, Amka, Kirachpur, Kailashpur, Khodna Kala, Bhanauta and Khodna Khurd villages.

Deep Chandra, ACEO of Greater Noida Authority, said that in last few years, the trend of entrepreneurs towards Greater Noida for industrial investment has increased rapidly. "Many companies in the country and abroad are eager to get land in Greater Noida. In view of their demand, the Greater Noida Authority is setting up eight new industrial sectors in Ecotech 7, 8, 9, 12A, 16, 19, 19A and Ecotech 21. About 900 hectares of land is being arranged by the authority for these sectors," ACEO Chandra said.

The officer further said that with the settlement of these sectors, entrepreneurs will get land. "With this, investment of crores of rupees and thousands of people will get employment. On the instructions of the CEO of Greater Noida Authority and Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh, camps will be organized in the villages to get the land soon on the basis of mutual consent from the farmers," added Chandra.