GNIDA organises camp for registry of flats for homebuyers

New Delhi: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is organising camp at auditorium in the authority to get registry of flats done so that the homeowners can shift into their dream houses in this festive



season.

Officials said that in past two days of drive, 140 people have got their registry done against their flats.

The move comes on the instructions of the CEO of Greater Noida Authority Ritu Maheshwari.

The first camp was held on Monday and now the second camp was organised on Wednesday.

In this camp, officers of the Registry department were also present along with the authority and the registration was done immediately after preparing the papers in the names of

flat buyers.

On Monday, 80 flat buyers were registered in the camp. On Wednesday, the registry of 60 flats was registered in the name of the buyers.

After getting the ownership of the registry of their flat, the buyers appreciated this initiative of the authority and the registry department.