GNIDA now speeds up compensation process for farmers

Noida: In order to address farmer's woes, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) held a high-level meeting under the presence of CEO Narendra Bhooshan on Tuesday.



As per officials, a target to allot 10,000 plots against land acquisition, a total of 10,094 plots of varied sizes have been allotted to farmers under six per cent increased compensation scheme.

Those who have been benefitted in the district include from farmers from Haibatpur, Chhapraula, Jaitapur, Saini, Sakipur, Maicha, Pali, Rithaura, Ajayabpur, Raipur villages.

"During the pandemic under a period of one month, the authority has allotted 600 developed plots to farmers under the six per cent land acquisition process. A lease deed has also been signed in regard with the matter while the authority has been further making efforts to speed up farmer compensation process," a senior GNIDA officer said.

The officer further said that a target to allot over 2,000 developed plots to farmers against their allotted land has been set by the authority. The target is estimated to be completed by July 2021.