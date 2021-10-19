GNIDA launches scheme for commercial plots

Greater Noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a scheme for commercial plots and have identified land in four different sectors of the city. The authority has introduced 11 commercial plots with larger FAR (Floor Area Ratio) so that multi-storey market places and malls can be developed.



As per a senior GNIDA official, the commercial and industrial activities have been increased in past few years in smart city Greater Noida and people are willing to invest in the region.

"This is not only generating revenue to government but also creating job opportunities. Owing to this, the authority has been identifying lands to attract more investment", the official further added.

Eleven plots have been identified in sector Pi-I, Techzone-7, 12 and sector 10 of Greater Noida. "These plots varies from size 2500 square meters to 12,000 square meters while the reserved price has been fixed for Rs 60 thousand square meters to Rs 66 thousand square meters" said Naveen Kumar Singh, a senior officer of GNIDA's commercial department.

Interested persons can download application forms from October 18 and can submit by November 8. The bid will be opened on November 23. GNIDA's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Narender Bhooshan said that the allotment of plots will be done within a month opening the bids. "These plots have been given all clearances and the developers can finish the project within desired time" he said.

Similarly, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has also launched nearly two thousand ready to move-in flats on first come first serve basis. Officials said that camps are being taken up at authority from Monday and interested persons can apply for the flats that are located in Madhuban Bapudham, koyal enclave, Indraprastha, Vaishali and Modinagar area.