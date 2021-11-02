GNIDA launches new housing schemes

GR NOIDA: The Greater Noida Authority has launched housing schemes for multi-storey apartments and ready to move-in houses across the newly developed sectors of the city. Officials said that it is an open-ended scheme and will continue until all units are sold out.



According to officials, this scheme has 1,052 two BHK flats of size 70 square meters and 104 square meters. Besides this there are 105 3BHK flats and 230 1BHK ready to move-in flats available under the scheme. These units are situated in sector Omicron, Mu, Zu, Eta and Sector 12 of Greater Noida.

"Two bhk at high rises are priced at Rs 30 lakh while the two BHK apartments of larger size are priced at Rs 45 lakh. The price of 3BHK flats varies from Rs 54 lakh and Rs 73 lakh while the smallest size of 1 BHK is available for Rs 9 lakh which may go upto Rs 24 lakh depending on location," said a senior officer.

The authority has also about 113 ready-to-move-in houses in low rise societies of size ranging from 120 square metres to 200 square metres in Sector Zu of Greater Noida.

"The Authority would share details of the units over its portal and interested buyers would be given the option to apply online. The applicant can pay 10% of total flat cost as registration amount and apply for the scheme. The authority has not fixed any last date to apply for this scheme. We will allot these flats on first come first serve basis," the officer added.