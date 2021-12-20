GNIDA launches new app to directly hire daily wage labourers

Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) in the city in collaboration with a private agency has developed a mobile application to provide data related to availability of labourers. With the application, residents and the authority can hire labourers directly through it.



As per a senior officer, at present, the daily wage labourers come in search of work and gather at sectors Delta 1 and 2 and Nat Ki Madhaiya where they are hired for various work through contractors.

The application will have details of labourers such as their name, age, address, skills, Aadhaar number and their wages. Ratings based on their performance will also be done so that people can make better choice.

While the authority is yet to determine the cost and name of the app, but officials said it would be borne by the agency, Aadharshila.

The agency is likely to make a presentation before a GNIDA team in a week's time.