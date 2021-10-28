GNIDA launches builder plots scheme under PMAY

noida: In order to deliver affordable houses under Pradhan Mantri aawas Yojna (PMAY), the Greater Noida Authority has launched builder plots scheme which is focused on timely delivery of the houses. Along with houses under PMAY, the authority has also planned to construct more flats in Sector Omicron-I and Sector-2 in Greater Noida West.



The scheme has been launched on the directions of Greater Noida authority's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Narendra Bhooshan.

As per a senior authority official, till now a total of 750 applications have been received for which 73, 421 square meters land has been allotted in the two sectors.

"The applications are open from October 25 and interested persons can download documents from authority's official website. The last date to download applications is November 15 while the documents can be submitted till November 18. Bid for the scheme will be opened on November 29.

"After the bids are open, the authority will select a builder who will develop the project. We will ensure that the project will delivered on time keeping in mind the quality of construction and other amenities," said Santosh kumar, officer on special duty (OSD) of builder cell at Greater Noida authority.

Apart from this, GNIDA has managed to free over 12,000 square meters of land from encroachers under their anti-encroachment drive carried out in work circle 8 of Greater Noida. Officials said that the land is worth crores.

"The land was under dispute while the high court had put stay orders on the land. However, some persons had undertaken illegal construction over the land for which several notices were issued in the past. On Tuesday, the Greater Noida authority team along with police force managed demolished the illegal construction and managed to free the land," a senior GNIDA officer said.