GNIDA inspects all builders' projects to make sure NGT guidelines are followed

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has turned more strict on the air polluters and are carrying out inspection at all the builder's projects to ensure that they are carrying out work following National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines and have taken proper permission for undertaking construction work. The authority will further initiate actions of sealing if any builder is found doing construction at their site without permission while heavy fines will be imposed for flouting guidelines to combat air pollution.



In a meeting chaired by GNIDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Narendra Bhooshan with senior police and district administrative officers including Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh, district magistrate Suhas LY, Yamuna Expressway authority CEO Arun Vir Singh, the CEO sought ways which can be implemented to control air pollution and properly follow Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The CEO remained clear that if any builder is found doing construction without taking permission from authority, the site will be sealed.

"Different teams will be formed to carry out inspections while a form will be sent to all the builders to make them properly aware of NGT guidelines for air pollution. For projects measuring over 20, 000 square meters, it is mandatory to have environment NOC, Smog Gun, pan tilt zoom camera, water sprinkler, green tarpaulin and other arrangements. Also there should be proper arrangements so that dust do not spread

on roads," said as senior GNIDA officer.

Meanwhile, the GNIDA also slapped penalties worth Rs 1.25 crores on 25 realtors after they were found violating pollution norms. "Rs 5 lakhs each has been slapped on 25 builders for violating NGT's air pollution norms and causing air pollution," the officer added.