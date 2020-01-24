GNIDA inaugurates carnival on occasion of 29th Foundation Day

Greater Noida: On the occasion of its 29th foundation day, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), has inaugurated its five days' carnival starting from January 24 to 28.



The ribbon cutting ceremony was performed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GNIDA, Narendra Bhooshan along with senior authority officials.

The Greater Noida Authority was established on January 28, 1991 and every year it has been celebrating the day involving the people of the city.

This year, as officials told, the authority has decided to involve people associated with various sectors, Residents Welfare Association (RWAs), schools children, college students and many more.

The four-day carnival will be kicked off from January 25, and cultural programmes such as – cultural night, Sufiyana music, kavi sammelan (poetry reading) and many other cultural programmes will be presented by various students of colleges and schools. To make the event more colourful, the authority has decided to organise handcraft fare and food festival also.

In the meantime, the authority has also decided showcase it's initiative of making the city free of garbage. The showcase will be setup to educate people of the city to know about Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules.

On Republic Day (January 26), the authority has decided to organise 'Republic March' involving children from all government and private schools, parents and teachers at Greater Noida stadium. The authority has also decided to organise a mega sports festival for school children and col lege students from across the Greater Noida.