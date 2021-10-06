GNIDA gears up for integrated command and control centre

greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will soon get an integrated command and control centre for proper surveillance and quick redressal of complaints which will bring transparency to the work culture and provide better governance to public, said officials on Tuesday.



As per officials, through this control centre, a close watch at all the five entries to the city will be kept as the authority will plant 40 high definition CCTV cameras that will be connected with the integrated command centre.

GNIDA's CEO Narendra Bhooshan said that the command Center will bring all the departments of authority under one umbrella. "It will help to improve public grievances redressal system as all the compliants can be monitored in a single click," Bhooshan said.

"The GNIDA is progressing towards e-office with most of our public facilities available online. We are also in process of going paperless with our Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. We have already start geographical tagging of potholes, street lights, sewer line through geographical information system (GIS) system so that they can be properly monitored," he added.

An estimate has been prepared to set-up the integrated command centre and tenders will be issued by next month. The authority expects the command centre to be ready in next six months. Eight video walls will also be there inside the control room where the officials can get details of all the concerned department and provide proper details to public.