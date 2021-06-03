GNIDA floats tenders for switching streelights to LED

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida industrial development authority (GNIDA) has floated tenders to turn all street lights of city into smart LED street light. Over 54,000 street lights are to be converted by 2022. The project pegged for Rs 74 crores is expected to cut annual expense to the authority from Rs 30 crore to Rs 16 crore.

As per senior officials, the entire network of LED street lights will be managed by Centralized Control and Monitoring System (CCMS). Under the new technique, a map representation of the entire LED street light can be accessed through which the operating agency can easily monitor any malfunctioning street light. The other features include connection with ERP, GIS and other IT systems.



An energy data report (daily energy values) can also be noted to monitor energy consumption. This will help Authority to reduce energy usage and trim the substantial energy costs to two third of the existing usage. At present the city's street lights are equipped with sodium bulbs that consume excessive energy. The LED fixtures are more power efficient and emits a much brighter light than the sodium bulbs, the officer said.



A final structure will be decided on June 9 when GNIDA officials will hold a virtual meeting with company officials to complete formalities.

