GNIDA flags off 5 new electronic cars

Greater Noida: In a bid to promote clean and green initiative, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), on Thursday, flagged off five new electronic cars which will be used for authority's official purpose. Officials said that these cars have been provided by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on rent and will replace the currently being used diesel vehicles.



As per Greater Noida authority officials, the move is aimed at cleaner mobility alternatives to promote the use of electronic vehicles. "The authority has taken these cars on lease for five years. The car takes approximately six to eight hours to fully charge after which they can cover a distance of 100 kilometers," said a senior GNIDA officer.

The authority has also installed two fast charging stations inside the authority premises which have a capacity to charge a car fully in ninety minutes.

"The Greater Noida Noida authority is aimed towards making Noida cleaner, greener and more sustainable. This is the first batch of EV which we have taken but the authority will hire more electronic vehicles in future also.

The move will spur electronic vehicle adoption in the

city and through electronic vehicles we can save over 4.04 tonnes of CO2 emissions

per e- car per year," the officer added.