GNIDA flags off 5 new electronic cars
Greater Noida: In a bid to promote clean and green initiative, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), on Thursday, flagged off five new electronic cars which will be used for authority's official purpose. Officials said that these cars have been provided by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on rent and will replace the currently being used diesel vehicles.
As per Greater Noida authority officials, the move is aimed at cleaner mobility alternatives to promote the use of electronic vehicles. "The authority has taken these cars on lease for five years. The car takes approximately six to eight hours to fully charge after which they can cover a distance of 100 kilometers," said a senior GNIDA officer.
The authority has also installed two fast charging stations inside the authority premises which have a capacity to charge a car fully in ninety minutes.
"The Greater Noida Noida authority is aimed towards making Noida cleaner, greener and more sustainable. This is the first batch of EV which we have taken but the authority will hire more electronic vehicles in future also.
The move will spur electronic vehicle adoption in the
city and through electronic vehicles we can save over 4.04 tonnes of CO2 emissions
per e- car per year," the officer added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre owes Bengal Rs 50,000 cr: Mamata writes to PM Modi20 Feb 2020 6:13 PM GMT
No intention to remove Art 37120 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Word 'nationalism' can be likened to 'Nazism' by some, says...20 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
2nd batch of 40 Union ministers to visit J&K in April20 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
26 killed in two road accidents in Tamil Nadu20 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT