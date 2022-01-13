GNIDA first to introduce ERP facility for allottees

noida: With enterprise resource planning (ERP) system getting implemented in the Greater Noida Authority, the allottees will be able to access plot and building related services online, said a senior GNIDA officer on Wednesday. The official said with the new facility into place, the GNIDA will become first authority of the state to implement ERP system. The GNIDA is already moving towards becoming complete e-office while in first phase, the ERP facility has been made active for three industrial sectors which include Ecotech-7, 10 and 11.



"The ERP software will be provided by IT firm Tech Mahindra and initially the plot allottees will be able to obtain no dues certificate online. Soon we expect to expand and include facilities such as obtaining building/map approval, sewer and water connection, functional certificate, completion certificate and address change among others," said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, GNIDA.

While a link for ERP is available at GNIDA's official website, the facility is available to a limited sector but will soon provide the online service to all industrial, residential, commercial and institutional allotments.

According to senior GNIDA officials, the information to avail ERP facilities is available at authority's official website while the allottee will need Aadhar card and mobile number to receive an one-time password OTP. "With the ERP system into place, we believe and hope to provide good governance and bring transparency into the work culture," the CEO added.

Meanwhile, CEO Narendra Bhooshan, who has been appointed as nodal officer of COVID-19 for Gautam Buddh Nagar district, held an online meeting with the monitoring committees on Wednesday to take stock of covid situation in the district. The CEO directed to make available two medicine kits each with each monitoring committee. Earlier on Wednesday morning itself, the nodal officer inspected the Integrated Covid Command Center located at Sector 127 of Noida.