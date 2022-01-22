GNIDA CEO reviews delivery of online services

Greater Noida: While the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has provided its services to citizens online in the view of the Covid crisis, the authority's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Narendra Bhooshan reviewed the applications of online services, on Friday, and directed officials for timely settlement of online applications.

The CEO has asked to clear the applications before the stipulated time and warned of action in case of delays. As per a senior officer, the allottees can apply online through the authority's website for No Dues, Mutation, Mortgage Permission, Change of Address, Updating KYA, Refund, Extension of Time, Lease Deed, Transfer Memorandum etc.

"A total of 1,937 applications were received from January 1 to January 21, out of which 741 were disposed off. These applications include 6 per cent population plot, builder, commercial, group housing, industry, institutional, IT and residential departments. The deadline for disposal of remaining applications is still pending, only 144 complaints are such that the deadline for disposal has expired," the senior officer said.

The CEO has asked all the departments to dispose of all the online applications within the stipulated time. He reviewed the pending applications department wise as well as at every officer and employee level. Explanation has also been sought from the officers and employees responsible for not disposing of the applications within the stipulated time period.