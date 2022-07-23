GNIDA carries out anti-encroachment drive on land worth Rs 40 cr: Officials

Greater Noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has managed to free nearly 20,000 square meters during an anti-encroachment drive carried on Friday.



As per officials, the drive was carried out on directions of Greater Noida Authority's General Manager (project) AK Arora in Sunpura village of Greater Noida West. "The land of Sunpura village is in the notified area of Greater Noida Authority. Some encroachers were illegally developing colonies on about 20,000 square meters of land here," Arora said.

"On getting information about this, a team from authority along with police force reached on Friday. The illegal structures was demolished by taking action through two JCBs," he added.

The officer further said that the value of this land has been estimated to be around Rs 40 crore. "Strict warning has been given to those who are trying to develop illegal colonies in the notified area. Action against such people will be taken in the future as well. Along with demolishing the illegal constructions, legal action will also be taken against them," the officer said.