GNIDA approves proposal to implement ERP system

Greater noida: Aiming to provide good governance and bring transparency in the work culture, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has approved proposal to implement Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system in the Authority. The decision was taken in Authority's 121st board meeting held on Wednesday which was chaired by Commissioner of Industrial Development Alok Tandon who is also the chairman of



GNIDA.

As per a senior GNIDA officer, the ERP system will benefit the allottees and farmers and also bring transparency into the work culture. "The overall records of all allottees will help the allottee and the authority to get all the necessary information regarding allotment date, date of completion, pending dues and all other necessary information. Also a unique code will be provided to the allottee through which he/she can track the progress of work in one click without visiting the Authority," the officer said while adding that the Authority will go paperless by March 2021.

Apart from this, the board also approved the one time settlement (OTS) scheme for housing sector while the proposal is awaiting a final approval from government. Informing over the land leaseback, the officer said that over 18, 000 plots of 5/6/10 per cent developed scheme have been allotted to farmers whose land have been acquired for various development work by the authority.

"The Authority will implement land pooling scheme in the to increase industrial land bank. This way we will not only increase industrialisation in the city but will also benefit farmers whose land will be acquired," the officer said. Present in the meeting were CEO GNIDA Narendra Bhooshan, CEO Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari and other senior officials of both the authorities.