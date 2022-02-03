GNDIA fines LG Electricals Rs 2.13L for failing to dispose garbage

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has imposed a fine of Rs 2.13 lakh on LG Electronics for non-disposal of garbage in its premises in Greater Noida.

As per officials, the LG company comes under the bulk waste generator category, yet no arrangement has been made for the disposal of garbage.



"During an inspection by the Health Department following directions from GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, inspection of premises in the Udyog Vihar area was conducted. A pile of garbage was found and the inspection team imposed a fine of Rs 2.13 lakh on the company," said Salil Yadav, in-charge of GNIDA health department.



As per solid waste management guidelines, it is mandatory for all the bulk waste generators to dispose off the garbage on their own. GNIDA collects only inert waste and that too against a mandatory monthly fee.

