GNCTD Act: Will wait for SC, says HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearings in the petitions challenging the GNCTD (Amendment) Act of 2021, which hands additional powers to the L-G's office over the Delhi government, noting that it would rather wait for a decision from the Supreme Court on the matter.

The petition has now been listed in the high court, before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla, on November 28, as it noted that a similar challenge to the legislation is listed for hearing in the Apex court today (Friday).

The petitions in the PIL before the high court have been filed by advocates Vishwanath Agarwal and Shrikant Prasad.

The amendments to the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, clearly says that the phrase "Government" in Delhi would refer to the L-G's office and gives the L-G (Appointed - not elected by the people) control over what decisions the elected government in Delhi can or cannot take.

For instance, the amendment says that the L-G's opinion must be obtained in all matters as decided by the L-G before taking any executive decision as agreed upon by the Council of Ministers of the Delhi government.