GM of Northern Railway holds performance review meeting
new delhi: Rajiv Chaudhary, General Manager of Northern and North-Central Railways on Monday held a performance review meeting with departmental heads of the Northern Railway through video conference to discuss ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance infrastructure and assets of various zones.
The NR is currently focusing on improving safety issues, maintenance and monitoring of tracks and increasing speed in sections along with improving amenities on stations and preventing COVID-19 among Railway officials.
