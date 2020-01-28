GK: In shadow of rich-poor divide, people to choose their candidate

New Delhi: In the area of Greater Kailash (GK), which is a residential area in South Delhi, comprising several neighborhoods and multiple markets is a posh locality that thrives with many big names residing there. With huge modern houses and market at every corner, GK has a total population of about 1,07,735 voters, out of which 59,041 are men and 48,692 female voters.



The neighborhood registered a 4.4% growth in residential sales and is a home to numerous affluent families. A mixture of many cultures, GK will see a tough fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As election is nearing issues like proper roads, street lights, women safety and pollution has come to the forefront of the people. However, it is the divide between the rich and the urban villages that one could witness these upcoming elections.

Rajesh, who works in GK M-Block market hails from a nearby area, said that AAP seems to be at the forefront. "I will tell you frankly, for poor people like us, Kejriwal government has done ample amount of work. From water pipeline to electricity, he has provided us basic necessities," he said.

Resonating the same view, Hari Singh, an auto driver, who also comes from a nearby area said that work in small areas have happened. "Saurabh Bhardwaj has dome ample amount of work here. You see this mud, it is the water pipeline work that is going on. The water clogging that takes place due to rainfall, the work is being done to improve that," he said.

Bhardwaj is also the candidate from AAP this time. In 2015, he won the constituency by a margin of 14,583 votes. A young candidate, people say Bhardwaj has been able to connect to the people.

However, residents of G.K. I E Block feel that "BJP will do well if elected." Sumit Chatterjee, who has been living here for 20 years said, "I haven't seen any change ever since AAP has come in power, but I would like to see BJP winning this time." He said that the wave is changing in the country, which should also happen in the state as well.

From BJP, Shikha Rai will be fighting opposite Bhardwaj. Rai was a corporate with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and is also the first woman to be elected for the post. On the other hand, in Congress, Sukhbir Singh Pawar will be contesting opposite Bhardwaj and Rai. The constituency was created by reorganization by delimitation commission in 2008, where BJP won in the same year, while AAP has been in power post that. Meanwhile, with elections just round the corner, one area will focus on local issues, many feel it is the bigger nationalistic picture.