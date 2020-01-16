'Give us Delhi Police for 2 days, we will get Nirbhaya's culprits hanged'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday condemned the falsehood of Central Minister Prakash Javadekar over the execution of Nirbhaya case convicts. He said that the Delhi government was in the view of hanging the culprits at the earliest and the Delhi government had immediately rejected the mercy plea and sent it to the LG.



Sisodia alleged that the BJP was lying to save the failure of their administration and if they gave the Delhi police to AAP government then the government would hang the rapists within 48 hours.

Sisodia further said, "It really pained me to see, that on such a sensitive matter, a Minister in the Central Government is lying before the entire nation. I was also surprised that he did not hesitate at all while making such a blatantly untruthful statement. On such an important and sensitive matter which everyone is waiting for and on that they are lying openly."

"I want to tell Mr Javadekar that BJP directs the police, the Home Ministry, and is responsible for law and order in Delhi and for administration of Tihar jail, the DG of Tihar reports to you and then you blame us for delay? I want to ask you Mr Javadekar, is Delhi Police maintaining law and order in Delhi your responsibility or not, whether or not you look after Tihar's administration and appoint Tihar's DG or not, will you even take some responsibility or not? Whenever your mistakes are caught, your failure gets highlighted, your irresponsibility is uncovered, you start misleading people on such issues at the time of election," said Sisodia.

"I know that you have no issues to take to people during election, no work to show and you stand on shaky grounds, but at least don't make such shameless statements on such sensitive matters. Why is Amit Shah escaping his responsibility? Why are you lying to the people just before elections? If you are unable to do it, I am saying again that just give us the responsibility of Delhi Police for two days and we will make sure that convicts in Nirbhaya case are hanged," added Sisodia.