'Give report on judicial officers not conducting hybrid hearings'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked district judges here to submit a report disclosing the details of judicial officers who are not complying with its direction to conduct hybrid or virtual proceedings at the request of parties.



A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh passed the order on being informed that some of the judicial officers in subordinate courts were not permitting hybrid hearings despite the directions of full court.

The high court called for a report from all the district judges within two weeks disclosing the details of the judicial officers who are not complying with its direction of permitting hybrid proceedings at the request of the parties.

It listed the matter for further hearing on January 20.