Give erring officers chance to explain before sending reports forward, says Delhi Police

new delhi: The Delhi Police have now come up with a circular asking senior officers to give erring officials a chance to put their point of view before sending the inquiry reports against them up the chain of command.



In the circular sent to all Special CPs, Joint CPs, Additional CPs, DCPs, Additional DCPs, SO to CP, SOs, PAs to Special CP, Joint CP, Additional CP, DCP vigilance, an Additional Commissioner of Police said, "It has been observed in some instances recommendations for the punishment of Delhi Police personnel are sent to outside supervisory officers directly based on a cursory inquiry conducted by district and units."

As per the senior official, the erring officers are not allowed to put across their point of view which is against the principles of natural

justice.

The Additional CP directed senior officials that all the disciplinary authorities are hereby advised to recommend action based on detailed inquiry in which the officers are also given the chance to put across their point of view. He added that the circular had the approval of Commissioner SN

Shrivastava.

According to an order which was circulated in December 2019, a Screening Committee was constituted by the Delhi Police for screening the names of suspected officers from the IPS and DANIPS posted in Delhi.

"In pursuance of MHA's circular dated April 1, 2019, the Commissioner of Police has constituted as Screening Committee under the chairmanship of Special CP (Traffic) Delhi for screening the names of suspected officers in respect of IPS and DANIPS officers, posted in Delhi, against whom there are complaints, doubts or suspicion for the preparation of Agreed List with members and convenor of the committee," the order copy read.

In 2019, the Delhi Police had written to districts and units to weed out deadwood (police officers) and black sheep who are suitable for compulsory retirement on a premature basis.

Police sources had said that a comprehensive exercise was to be carried out to screen the record of police officers. "If an officer is involved in corrupt practices, activities i.e complaints, allegations of corrupt activities have been substantiated in the departmental inquiry and their names entered in the DI list and proceedings were taken up for the major penalty," the letter

read.