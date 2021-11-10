'Give details of liquor brands, MRPs for new Excise Policy'

New Delhi: Delhi HC Tuesday asked the Delhi govt to inform it about the number of liquor brands where MRPs are fixed and those yet to be done under the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. It also asked the Delhi government to inform whether registration of any liquor brands has already been done. "Before this issue is dealt with, I am of the view that it is necessary of the respondent (Delhi govt) to inform the court about the number of brands whose MRPs are fixed and those which are left along with dates. Also, inform whether registration of any/ number of brands has already been done," Justice Rekha Palli said.



"This means people of Delhi will not get liquor. Why are you not fixing the MRP of brands?" the court said. Senior advocates A M Singhvi and Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi govt, sought time to take instructions. The court listed the plea for Nov 11.