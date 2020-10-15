Girlfriend arrested for businessman's murder in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of a businessman whose body was found at the service road in Link Road area on Tuesday morning. Cops said that the deceased was in an extra marital relationship with the accused woman and she plotted a conspiracy to extort money from him.

Ajay Panchal (39), a resident of Rajendra Nagar area was found dead at a cycle track along the road hours after he went missing from home. He was the owner of Allied Cable Factory, an electronic cable manufacturing unit in the industrial area of Sahibabad.



Police have arrested a woman identified as Pinky, resident of Arthala village of Sahibabad. Ajay knew the family of Pinky for almost four years as her husband, Bunty's sister used to work in his factory. "Bunty knew everything about his wife's relationship with Ajay but he never opposed as he wanted to extort money from Panchal by using his own wife. On Monday afternoon, Pinky called Ajay to meet at a secret place to engage in physical relations with Ajay while Bunty would come and catch them red handed. They planned to demand Rs 50 lakh from Ajay after blackmailing him," said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Ghaziabad Police.



"When Bunty started threatening Ajay after he caught them red handed, an argument broke out between them and he along with his friend Kamal started beating Ajay. Later they strangulated Ajay with the help of Pinky's duppatta and dumped his body in a sack while his phone and Wallet were thrown in Hindon river" the SSP added.



The officer further said that all the accused have been booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of IPC. "The woman is sent to judicial custody after producing before the court while teams have been formed to nab Bunty and his accomplices," said Naithani.

