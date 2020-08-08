Girl still critical, to undergo another surgery for head injury

new delhi: The 12-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted and has suffered severe head injuries, will need another surgery and her condition continues to remain critical, sources at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she is undergoing treatment, said on Friday, adding that her platelet count is low and she is admitted to the neurosurgery ICU of the hospital.



"She is in the neurosurgery ICU currently and has to be operated, but then her platelet count is very low. Her condition is being closely monitored. She has a severe head injury," the sources said.

On Tuesday, the girl was sexually assaulted at her Outer Delhi home by 33-year-old Krishan, who also hit her on the face and head with a sewing machine and attacked her with a sharp object.

Her rectum and intestines were injured severely by some kind of impalement for which she needed immediate intervention and that is why she was operated upon as soon as she reached the hospital, a senior doctor at the AIIMS had earlier said.

The brutality involved in the crime has led to an outrage with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal describing the incident as 'barbaric'. The Delhi government on Thursday announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation to the girl's family and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for her. Both parents of the victim are daily wage

labourers.

The amount of Rs 2 lakh — an interim compensation —is being given by the DSLSA's western district.

The Chief Minister, along with Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, met the family of the victim at AIIMS on Thursday. The CM while speaking to reporters outside the hospital had said that the Delhi government would ensure the strictest punishment for the accused. Meanwhile, Maliwal has sought detailed action-taken reports from the police and has lashed out at law enforcement for taking nearly 72 hours to nab the accused.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested Krishan. He told the police that he had entered the girl's house on Tuesday with the intention of burgling it. The gate of the house was partially open and he had entered the premises. When the girl tried to raise an alarm and resisted the intrusion, Krishan allegedly threw a sewing machine at her and stabbed her multiple times with a pair of scissors. However, police said they are verifying Krishan's version.

A case has already been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Paschim Vihar West police station. Krishan was involved in a similar violent incident in the past. He had attacked a woman in 2006 in Sultanpuri while committing a burglary, in which the woman had died.

The accused told police that he was released from jail after completing his term, a claim being verified by the police. Police said they were investigating the Paschim Vihar case from all angles. More than 20 teams have been formed.

The teams were checking all the possible angles, including that of a family dispute. They have scanned hundreds of CCTV footage and interrogated over 100 people.