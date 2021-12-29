Girl found dead 4 days after being reported missing

Noida: Four days after going missing from home, the body of a 3-year-old girl was found lying at an under-construction building in phase-II area of Noida on Tuesday morning. On December 24, the police received complaint from girl's grandmother who told police that her granddaughter is missing while she was playing outside the house.



"Following the compliant received, a case was registered and different police teams were formed to tr ace the child. During investigations it was learned that the girl's father has been booked in a case of murder and is in jail from past two years. She had been living with her grandmother as there was a dispute between her father and mother for her custody and her mother lives at her maternal house in district Badaun of Uttar Pradesh," said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety), GB Nagar.

"While police were looking for the missing child, a tip-off was received and police began searching an under-construction building in village Nayabans under phase-II police station area. Police found the body of deceased lying in the construction material inside the building. The body was taken to custody and sent for post-mortem. Prima Facie it appears that the child has been murdered as we have found multiple injury marks all over her body, however, the exact reason for the death can only be ascertained after autopsy reports are out," the DCP added.

Police said that a panel has been formed to ascertain actual reason for her death and teams have been formed to work out the case.