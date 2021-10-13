Girl dies at private hosp, family, locals block Delhi-Meerut e-way

Noida: Agitated over the death of a 14-year-old girl at a private hospital in Modinagar area, her family members and relatives along with several local persons staged protest by placing the dead body at Delhi-Meerut highway and blocking the road on late Monday evening. The situation remained tense as the protesters pelted stones on police and administrative officials, damaging several cars and injuring a Sub-Divisional Magistrate.



On Monday, the girl identified as Himanshi (14), a resident of Meerut, had complained high fever and she was admitted to City Care Hospital in Modinagar for treatment. However, she succumbed during treatment and her family blamed the hospital for her death. They alleged that the hospital management didn't provide treatment to the girl on time and they were forced to wait despite patient's condition being serious. The girl's family turned violent and the hospital management had to call police. Senior police and administrative officials reached the spot and tried to convince the protesters. However, some persons pelted stones in which SDM Aditya Prajapati sustained injury in leg while his car was also damaged in the incident.

"Some people were protesting over the death of a minor girl when unidentified persons started pelting stone in which a car was damaged and a senior administrative officer was injured. While he was provided first aid and his condition is stable now, the protesters were pacified on assurance of proper police actions once the compliant is received. However, we are yet to receive any complaint into the matter," said Munendra Singh, Station House Officer of Modinagar police station.

Following the stone pelting incident, police registered an FIR against 50 persons and arrested four persons in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, enraged family members of a youth and locals blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway near Sinkri village of Modinagar on Tuesday afternoon after he was found dead near a railway track. The youth was identified as Himanshu Giri of Kailash colony. His family members alleged that he was beaten to death and claimed there were injuries visible on his head. They alleged that his body was thrown on a railway track to mislead the cops and his family.