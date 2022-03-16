Girl, 7, kidnapped for 'Holi sacrifice' rescued, two held

noida: With the arrest of two persons, a seven-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from outside her house in Chhijarsi colony, has been reunited with her family, said Noida Police officials on Tuesday, disclosing that the two men, one of them a distant relative, had kidnapped girl for occult practices and to allegedly "sacrifice her" on Holi to please the gods.



The complainant, Shatrughan Kumar, a resident of Chhajarsi Colony under police station Sector-63, had on March 13 informed police that his daughter had gone missing while she was playing outside their home.

"A case under section 363 (kidnapping) was registered at the Sector-63 police station and four teams were formed to investigate the case.

"Several CCTV footage was scanned and around 200 suspected people were questioned. One camera caught the man carrying the girl," said Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central Noida), Gautam

Buddh Nagar.

The accused was identified as Sonu Balmiki and his accomplice Neetu, both natives of Baghpat district and were currently residing at Chhajarsi Colony in sector 63 Noida. They were arrested from Khanpur village of Baghpat

district.

A team was sent to the area which managed to rescue the minor from there, the police officer said.

The two accused revealed that Sonu was not able to get married and had gotten in touch with Neetu's brother, Satendra, an occultist.

"Satendra advised Sonu to sacrifice a child in order to please the gods so that omens are removed and he can get married," said DCP

Chander.

Satendra is currently on a run while the involvement of Sonu's sisters Rekha and Versha has come to light, the officer said adding that teams have been formed to nab

them.

Police commissioner Alok Singh has announced a Rs 50,000award for the police team involved in cracking the case.