Girl, 6, found dead, battered near home in Manesar; juvenile held

Gurugram: A juvenile boy has been apprehended for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl in IMT Manesar area and disfiguring her features to hide her identity, police said on Saturday. The accused has earlier been in a correctional facility for juveniles for murder, and was released in February this year, said police.

A minor girl was found dead on Friday only a few metres away from her home. Post mortem report did not confirm rape, as was suspected by the police earlier, but her samples have been sent to the forensic science lab for further insights. According

to the complaint filed by her father, their family lived here on rent and originally belongs to Uttar Pradesh.