Girl, 12, raped by neighbour while out seeking help for sick mother, one held

New Delhi: In another deplorable incident of raping a minor girl, cops nabbed a 21-year-old man. The incident took place in the Yamuna Khadar area of East Delhi on Saturday. The accused is identified as Arun Kumar, a native of Badaun of Uttar Pradesh. According to the officials, the 12-year-old minor girl had come to seek help for her sick mother and was raped by the accused. In this case, the Pandav Nagar police station registered a case under the sections of rape and POCSO.



The victim lives with the family in the same area. The victim's father works as a gardener and the family is originally from UP.

In her statement, the victim mentioned on January 22 that her father had gone there due to urgent work in the native village. She was the only one present in the house with her mother. Suddenly mother's health deteriorated in the afternoon, and she went to seek help from neighbours. But no one opened the gate and some did not help when they opened the gate, seeking help, the girl went a little further away from the house, where a young man named Arun was standing in front of her house. When the victim asked him for help, he took her to a friend's house, where medicines will be available, the man said.

He took her some distance to the banks of Yamuna and carried out the rape. After the incident, the accused threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone and left her near her house and fled. The victim reached home after the incident and took care of the ailing mother. The victim did not narrate the incident to the mother as her condition was not good.

Next day when her mother's health improved she informed her ordeal to mother and accompanied her to the accused's house to complain to the family members. But, they drive both mother-daughter after an altercation. Later, the victim's mother informed the police, and on receiving the information, the Pandav Nagar police station, got the victim's medical examination done and registered a case on her statement. Further, the police arrested the accused from the Pandav Nagar area. He confessed his crime, the DCP East Priyanka Kashyap said.