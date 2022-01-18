Ghazipur IED: Cops say materials came from Pakistan last yr

New Delhi: The recent findings in the case of Ghazipur flower market, where IED was recovered on Friday, revealed that the improvised explosive device was part of a 24-bomb consignment sent from a western-neighbouring country Pakistan.



Meanwhile, cops of the Special Cell feel that the IED was sent to the local terrorists. According to the investigation team, the device was found as a tiffin bomb with 3-kg of RDX. Further, ammonium nitrate was found in the device. City police speculate that the IED consignment came to India during Independence Day, in the last year. Considering the sensitivity of the case, sources said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the Special Cell office of Delhi Police and officials of both discussed the matter and its all aspect. However, the Special Cell officials denied and confirmed that the NIA team visited the office in the connection with an old case.

Meanwhile, the investigating team is trying to recover other IEDs from the consignment. The day the IED recovered, the National Security Guard (NSG) team also visited the flower market along with the Delhi Police team and carried out the controlled blast. They believe that a proper recce was done before planting the bomb, unfortunately, the investigating team found no CCTV that can help the investigators in the probe.

Other devices, recently recovered in Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab are believed to be part of the same consignment and it is also believed that some devices may have been smuggled into Gujarat and UP. The device was packed in a steel tiffin with nails and ball bearings and could be detonated remotely.

These IEDs were smuggled from across the border to existing sleeper modules in India, the source also confirmed. In the last year, in September, Delhi Police busted a terror module with arrests from Mumbai, Lucknow, Allahabad, and Delhi is believed to be linked with this case.