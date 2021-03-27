Ghazipur carriageway blocked for Bharat Bandh

new delhi: The 12-hour Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws had minimal impact in Delhi with no report of a disturbance in the metro and road transport services while the major markets of the city also remained open, even as police made adequate security arrangements to deal with any situation.



While the Bandh began at 6 am, protesters at border points celebrated completing four months sitting in protest against the farm laws at the Capital's gates. Many farmers said they were willing to continue their protest for as long as it took for the laws to be taken back.

But even as farmer leaders had appealed to everyone in the Capital to join their call for a Bandh, the situation was normal at the New Delhi railway station. Markets at Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk and Sadar remained open. Shops in Khan Market were also open.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the situation was peaceful and remained under control, adding that no report of any untoward incident has so far been received.

Farmers camping at the Ghazipur border, however, blocked a carriageway of National Highway-9 from Delhi to Ghaziabad in the morning, but there was not much activity by the protesters in the city till afternoon. In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur border NH-24 (both carriageways)."

This carriageway was recently reopened by the police after having been shut for commuters for months.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had to briefly close the entry and exit gates of the Tikri Border, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh stations, but after a few minutes, the stations were opened for passengers.

A farmer leader claimed that there were protests in Mayapuri and some other areas where people peacefully staged demonstrations. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed that various farmer organisations, trade unions, student bodies, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported the "Bharat Bandh" call.