Ghazipur border reopened briefly, commuters' relief short-lived

new delhi: The Ghazipur border which is a key route connecting the national capital to Uttar Pradesh had been momentarily reopened for vehicular movement on one side on Tuesday morning but shut again hours later. The border had remained closed since the Republic Day violence.



Ghazipur border is among the three main borders where farmers have been protesting.

The one side of the national highway opened for traffic around 2 am on Tuesday. The movement was however limited only to those entering UP from Delhi. The movement of vehicles from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi via the Ghazipur border is still not allowed. However, the Delhi Police on Tuesday afternoon closed the border

again.

Following the reopening of the border, a commuter Priyam Aggarwal has her office in Vasant Kunj and stays in Vaishali, Ghaziabad said, "Since the last one month I had to take the longer route to cross the border to reach work and, in the evening, it used to get late to get back, but with the border reopening though it's one way but at least coming from Delhi in the evening I won't get very late."

Another commuter said, "Till yesterday, we had to use the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway or take a different route. Now our time will be saved. Also, the other routes weren't very safe in the evening to drive alone."

One of the farmers, Lakinder Singh at the protest site on the Ghazipur border said, "We will continue our protest as long as the government doesn't take back the three laws. We do not want to cause any problem to the general public. We are here peacefully protesting for our rights and we shall continue to do so."

After the violence that had erupted on Republic Day in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally led to security at the Ghazipur border increasing. The Delhi Police had further also cemented nails near barricades at the Ghazipur border as well as the Tikri border which connects Delhi and Haryana.