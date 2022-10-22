Ghaziabad: Woman who levelled 'fabricated' gang-rape charge arrested

Ghaziabad: A woman who had allegedly levelled a "fabricated" gang-rape charge in an attempt to grab property was arrested on Saturday, a day after police booked her and three of her accomplices for cheating and forgery.



The Delhi woman had claimed that she was kidnapped and raped by five men for

two days.

"The woman was arrested by our police team. She was presented before a magistrate to record her statement. The court has sent her to 14 days in judicial custody," Superintendent of Police (City-I) Ghaziabad Nipun Agarwal said. Her accomplices Azad, Afzal and Gaurav were arrested earlier.

On Friday, police had said that the woman, Azad, Afzal and Gaurav have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and fraudulently using genuine documents.

They have been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using as genuine document which the person knows or has

reason to believe to be forged), Circle Officer, City-2, Ghaziabad, Alok Dubey, had said.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday had said that the 36-year-old woman was

found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts.

However, during a press conference on Thursday, the Ghaziabad police dismissed as "fabricated" the woman's claim that she had been raped and brutalised by the five men and said a conspiracy had been hatched over a dispute over a "small" property. Of the five, four were arrested.

During the conference, when asked if a clean chit will be given to the four persons, Inspector General (IG), Meerut, Praveen Kumar, had said, "We have not got any evidence against them...Prima facie, in this case, no such incident has taken place. So, there is no question of getting evidence."

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and urged him to set up a high-level committee to probe the alleged gangrape of a 36-year-old woman in Ghaziabad.

She also said that strong action should be taken against the woman if her allegations are found to be false.