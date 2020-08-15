Ghaziabad: Senior citizen dies after falling into lift shaft

Ghaziabad: A 76-year-old man on Thursday night accidentally fell into the lift shaft of his residential society, after which the lift came down on him and likely crushed him, killing the man in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar area. The incident was reported from the Moti Residency Society.



As per police, the deceased has been identified as Kedarnath Gaur, a retired executive engineer of the electricity department in the district.

The septuagenarian had called the lift to the third floor and the lift's outer doors had opened, leading the man to think his ride had arrived. However, as he accidentally stepped in, he fell to the shaft's basement.

"The incident occurred around 5 pm when my father had gone for a walk in the evening. While he pressed the button of lift, the door opened a few seconds later but the lift box was not present. He stepped into the lift and fell to the basement from the third floor. Further, the lift went down and might have crushed him as well," said Rajesh Gaur, the deceased's son.

The family said they started looking for him. "One of the residents who had used the lift spotted the body and immediately alerted the maintenance office and the body was pulled out. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead," Rajesh added. However, police is yet to register an FIR in the matter. "Police had got the information about the incident on late Thursday night. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. Action will be taken once a complaint is received and FIR is registered," said Amit Kumar, Muradnagar police station SHO.