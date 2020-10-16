Ghaziabad Police to launch intensive tenant verification drive

Ghaziabad: Aiming to crackdown on criminals who look for hideouts at rented accommodations, the Ghaziabad Police have planned to launch a verification drive of all the tenants living in the district. Cops said that the police will distribute forms in every house of the city for verification of tenants while the house owner will have to fill the form and submit it to the nearest police station along with all necessary details.

A senior police officer said that police found many of the criminals were living in rented houses in the district and have been actively committing crimes. "The drive will be carried out in multiple phases, and initially we will distribute 3 lakh forms in the city area only. Around 550 beat officers have been tasked to distribute forms and we expect that in next two to three months, we will distribute the form across every house of the district," said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP of Ghaziabad police.



The SSP further said that if police comes to know that a house owner is trying to hide information of the tenant, they will be booked by police. "The house owner will be booked under the section of 216 (Harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of IPC," the SSP added.



Renting houses and flats are seeing an uptick in Ghaziabad, but most of these houses are given to tenants without police verification. In the past, police found in several criminal activities, most of the accused were living in the city on a rented house. After every criminal activity, police appeal to the residents to get tenants registered with police.

