Ghaziabad: Police make seventh arrest in armed bank robbery of PNB branch

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have arrested the seventh accused from on Thursday morning in connection with the bank heist at PNB branch in Noor Nagar Sihani area last week, officials said. The accused was part of the gang which had held four people at gun point inside the bank and walked out with Rs 11.81 lakh.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rahul (25), a resident of Sonipat Haryana.

"On Thursday morning we had received a tip off about the movement of Rahul near rotary round about following which teams were sent to the area and he was nabbed" said Nipun Agarwal Superintendent of Police(City), Ghaziabad.

"Rahul is history sheeters and has five cases- including that of attempt to murder and arms act, registered against his name. He also carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. During interrogation, he disclosed that he arranged the guns from Delhi. Our team will try to find the miscreant from who he had procured the gun," Amit Kumar, SHO of Nandgram police station said.

On Wednesday, six people were arrested, including two after a gunfight for a daring bank heist that saw them take hostages and flee away with Rs 11.81 lakhs in cash from a PNB branch in Ghaziabad's Noor Nagar last week.