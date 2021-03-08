Ghaziabad: Minor boy opens fire at teacher after being scolded in class

Ghaziabad: A minor boy allegedly opened fire at his teacher after being scolded in class. The accused, a student of Krishna Vidhya Niketan school at Meerut road in the Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad, was scolded by his teacher identified as Sachin Tyagi, a resident of Saraswati Vihar colony in New Delhi.



According to police, the victim has been teaching commerce students in the school for many years. The incident took place around 12:30 pm on Saturday when the boy started misbehaving with other children, following which Sachin had scolded him in front of the class. The teacher had also sent him out of the class and the accused had threatened the former with dire consequences. After school hours, the student was waiting for Sachin outside the school along with his friends.

Dr Iraz Raja, Superintendent of police (Rural), Ghaziabad said that the teacher was attacked when he was going towards his house on his motorcycle. "The accused was standing nearly a hundred metres away from the school gate along with his two friends and they stopped Sachin's bike. The accused shot him while going home," the SP said.

"We have got CCTV footage of the incident in which the boy is holding a pistol with and fires at his teacher. After firing, the student had fled from the spot," the officer added.

"Interestingly, after carefully scanning the footage, police found that the bullet didn't hit the teacher and he didn't receive any injury in the firing. Even his shirt was also not damaged in the firing," the SP said.

After an hour of the incident, the teacher had reached the police station with a mark of bullet injury and made a complaint against the student.

"On the basis of complaint, an FIR has been registered against the three students under the Section of 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. Police also seized the scooty used in the crime scene," the SP added .

The investigation is underway and soon the student will be nabbed by police. We are also checking the mark of injury on the teacher as well.