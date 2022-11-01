Ghaziabad: Man held for digitally raping 6-year-old girl

GHAZIABAD: A man has been arrested by Ghaziabad police from Indirapuram area for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl living in the neighbourhood. At the time of incident, the child was at home along with her elder sister while her mother had gone out for work. According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Naresh, a resident of village Kanawani in Indirapuram.



Victim's mother told police that on Saturday morning, she had gone out for work leaving both her daughters aged 6 years and 9 years at home. "In her complaint, the woman mentioned that when she came home, her elder brother came running towards her and narrated the incident. She said that a man living in neighbourhood came home in her absence and sexually assaulted her minor girl," Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city), Ghaziabad said.

"On the basis of complaint, an FIR under section 376 AB (rape) and 5M/6 POCSO act was registered against the accused. Police team arrested him within 11 hours of the case being registered. He was produced before the court and sent to jail on Monday. The girl was sent for medical examination and her condition is stable," Singh added.