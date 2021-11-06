Ghaziabad: Elderly couple found murdered in Patel Nagar house

ghAZIABAD: An elderly couple was found murdered inside their house in Patel Nagar area of Ghaziabad on late Thursday night. Police is trying to identify the suspects captured in one of CCTV cameras in the area.



The deceased identified as Ashok (72) and wife Madhu (70) lived alone in their house and both their daughters are married and live in Noida and Pune.

On Diwali night, the elder daughter Neeti called her parents but after repeated attempts, the call was not answered. She then called a worker living nearby who went to the house to check but found it locked from inside.

He then looked around the house and found a side door open. When he went inside the house, he saw the woman lying in a pool of blood around her bed while the man was found inside the room. Immediately, he raised an alarm and called neighbours.

Police was informed and the bodies were taken into custody and an investigation into the case was initiated. A senior police officer said that an FIR has been registered and police have got some major leads into the case.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that they have been killed due to enmity and not robbery. Three masked suspects have been captured on CCTV camera. We are trying to identify the accused and expecting a breakthrough soon," said Nipun Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (City), Ghaziabad.