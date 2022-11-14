Ghaziabad: Dog hanged to death, video goes viral

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have booked four persons including the dog owner for allegedly hanging a dog to death after a purported video went viral on social media, said police officials.



The video which is 33-second long shows two men hanging a dog with a string against a wall and pulling both ends of a string tied around the dog's neck. While another man was seen moving around and standing close to them.

"Police took cognisance through the video which is going viral on social media. The video was investigated and it was found to be from Ilaichipur village under Tronica city area and the incident took place somewhere around April this year," said Dr Iraz Raza, superintendent of police (rural), Ghaziabad.

According to police, those who have been booked are identified as Dheeraj, his son Atul and Dheeraj's two nephews Sumit Kumar and Nikhil Kumar, resident of Ilaichipur village under tronica city police station area.

Police said that they have registered a case on the basis of complaint filed by a resident of village for allegedly killing a dog of Doberman breed. "Following the incident, police filed a case under section 3 and section 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Summon letters have been issued to the accused persons who told police that the dog was suffering from a life-threatening disease. The act is gruesome and we will ensure that strict actions will be taken up against them," the SP added.

After the video went viral, the opposition leaders and animal rights protection activists lashed out at state government and police. Chairperson of Delhi Commission of Women, Swati Maliwal, in a tweet said that the act is brutal and the criminals should be punished. "The video of heart-wrenching and such acts of brutality against animals is increasing day by day. Man is losing humanity. There is also a need to make strict laws to protect the innocent in the country. These criminals should be punished severely," she tweeted.

The video comes amid rising attack on humans by dogs. The Noida authority has recently made strict rules regarding keeping dogs and cats in homes. Now in Noida, if a pet dog or cat bites someone, he will have to pay a fine of ten thousand rupees on behalf of the animal owner. Along with this, the expenses related to the treatment will also have to be borne. Along with increasing the compulsion of registration, vaccination of pets has also been made mandatory