Ghaziabad DM allows schools to reopen from October 19

Ghaziabad: Following guidelines from the Central government under which it has allowed states to reopen schools from October 15 onwards, the Ghaziabad district magistrate has now conveyed to school bodies and parent associations to abide by the fresh guidelines and reopen schools for students from classes 9th to 12th from October 19.

As per the directions, the schools will operate in two shifts. In the first shift, students from classes 9 and 10 will be called while in the second shift, students of classes 11 and 12 will be called.



"Only 50 per cent of students from a class will be called while another 50 per cent will be called on the next day to ensure proper social distancing norms are followed and the students' attendance will be subjected to their parents' approval. The school management should also remain lenient and not force any student to attend school if their parents do not wish to send them" said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.



Other measures including deep sanitisation of classrooms after each session, thermal screening, and proper distancing of six feet will be maintained between students while sitting in classrooms.

