Ghaziabad cops catch ATM thieves red-handed

Ghaziabad: Five robbers were caught red-handed by Ghaziabad Police while they were trying to rob an ATM in Kavi Nagar area on Monday night. Cops said that the arrested persons were involved in over a dozen similar ATM robberies in Delhi-NCR area in past few months.



According to police, the arrested accused persons have been identified as Ankit, Vishal, Shivam, Vikas and Prince, all natives of Hapur district.

Manish Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police (city), Ghaziabad said that the arrest was made following a gun battle. "During night patrolling in Govindpuram area, police spotted a few persons outside Tata Indicash ATM with one of them holding a hammer in hand. When police tried to chase them, one of the accused opened fire on police party and tried to run away. Police followed them and all the five robbers were arrested after a gun fight late in night," said Mishra.

"Upon interrogating them, they confessed to have committed over a dozen such ATM robberies in past few months. The accused persons also told police that they have robbed two ATMs in Hapur area around a month ago and have also broke open an ATM in Raj Nagar area," added Singh.

Police have recovered three illegal country made pistols, a few cases of live ammunition and tools used to break ATM machine.