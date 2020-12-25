Ghaziabad: Container collides into truck, two minors killed

Ghaziabad: Two minor girls were killed while over half a dozen passengers were injured after a container collided into truck at Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Masuri area of Ghaziabad on early Thursday morning.



The deceased have been identified as Kashish (12 years) and Nisha (14 months).

Police said that the truck with passengers was moving from Agra to Haryana when the incident took

place.

"The incident took place around 6 am. Prima Facie it appears that the incident took place because of low visibility due to dense fog. Around 10 passengers from two families were present in the truck. The intensity of collision was such that one of the deceased girl fell on road after breaking the front glass. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the driver of container has been detained. Further investigations into the case are underway," said Raghvendra Singh, SHO, Masuri police

station.