Ghaziabad: Brutally injured during robbery and double murder, 7-year-old girl breathes her last

Ghaziabad: A seven-year-old girl has lost her battle for life after she was brutally injured during a robbery and double murder at Saraswati Vihar colony of Ghaziabad a couple of days ago. The girl had been on ventilator for past two days but on early Tuesday morning, she succumbed to injuries.



As per doctors, the girl sustained severe injuries in her neck and head and was admitted to ICU. She remained on ventilator for two days and gained consciousness on Monday night but succumbed to the injury early on Tuesday morning.

Following the death, police have stepped up security outside the house of the accused persons. "The house of the accused persons was earlier attacked by a few after the gruesome incident. Taking precautionary measure, we have deployed a police team outside their house after the information of death of the victim was conveyed," said Krishna Gopal Sharma, SHO, Sihani gate police station.

The brutal assault in Masuri area of Ghaziabad took place on Saturday evening, when a 29-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were brutally murdered while three other children were tortured with knife, grinding stone and a screwdriver during a robbery attempt by a woman of neighbourhood whom the kids called "amma" and her boyfriend who was known to them as "tailor uncle".

The accused fled with jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh and nearly Rs 1 lakh cash and both of them were arrested later in night.