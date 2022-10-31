Ghaziabad: 2 more held for murder over car parking

Ghaziabad: Police here on Sunday afternoon arrested two more people, who had battered to death a 35-year-old man after an altercation over car parking near a roadside eatery.



The dead was identified as Varun, son of retired

Delhi Police sub-inspector Kanwar Pal.

"They were nabbed today around 1 pm from Rajpur village entry gate and have been identified as Mohit Bhati and Sachin," ASP (Second) Gyanendra Singh said.

On the night of October 27, police had arrested Chiranjiv Sharma, alias Kaloo Pandit, near Farukhnagar village after an exchange of firing in which he had sustained a bullet injury.

After his arrest, Pandit told the name of his accomplices, who were involved in the killing on the night of October 25. After getting inputs from him, police reached to recover the car which was used for fleeing after the murder.

Kaloo had tried to escape from the police team and had snatched the service revolver of Sub-Inspector Subhash and fired on the cops.

In self-defence, police retaliated due to which he sustained a bullet injury in his right leg.

He was rushed to the district hospital for treatment, SSP Muniraj G had said.